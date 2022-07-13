Senzatela (shoulder) allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk over five innings Tuesday in his rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Senzatela didn't record any strikeouts in the 63-pitch outing, but that's not out of the norm, as any success he finds is typically derived from inducing weak contact rather than making bats miss. Aside from allowing a solo home run, Senzatela was mostly able to steer clear of trouble Tuesday, and his ability to cover five innings should set him up for a return from the 15-day injured list for the Rockies' final game before the All-Star break Sunday against the Pirates. Over his 13 starts this season, Senzatela has turned in a 4.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 60 innings.