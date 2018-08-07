Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Showing improvement with shoulder
Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Senzatela (shoulder) is expected to resume a throwing program later this week, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. "He's probably going to play catch here in a day or two, but early reports are that he feels good and that a lot of the initial soreness he felt over the weekend in Milwaukee has sort of gone away," Black said of Senzatela.
As expected, it looks as though Senzatela may only be on track for a minimum stay on the 10-day disabled list. Chad Bettis (finger) was activated from the DL and will fill Senzatela's spot in the rotation Tuesday against the Pirates, but Senzatela could reclaim a starting role as soon as Sunday against the Dodgers if his shoulder responds well to throwing over the next few days.
