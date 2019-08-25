The Rockies plan to recall Senzatela from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Senzatela will rejoin the big club for the first time in more than a month after posting a 6.29 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 18 starts before being demoted to the Pacific Coast League on July 21. He's spent the past few weeks correcting issues with his delivery and developing his off-speed offerings, but the results at Triple-A haven't been all that promising (6.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP in 23.1 innings). Senzatela will at least benefit by returning to action for the Rockies with a start in St. Louis rather than at hitter-friendly Coors Field.