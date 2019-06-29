Senzatela (7-5) earned the win Friday, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out two in the 13-9 win over the Dodgers.

Five days after taking a no-decision in Chavez Ravine, Senzatela got a better result with a messier process, although his ERA actually dipped to 4.83 as all three runs against him in the first inning were unearned. The right-hander has a 47:39 K:BB over 82 innings this season. He's expected to start on the road against the Diamondbacks next Friday. Senzatela has allowed only four runs in 19 innings over his last three road starts, including a one-run outing versus the D'backs on June 18.