Senzatela gave up two runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings. He received a no-decision in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was one of his better starts this season, but he allowed nine or more baserunners for the fourth time in his last five outings. Senzatela has a 5.81 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP through 48 innings. The right-hander carries a 3-4 record into his next scheduled start versus the Blue Jays on Sunday.