Manager Bud Black said Senzatela will undergo an MRI on Friday after the right-hander exited Thursday's 13-0 loss to the Cardinals with a sprained left knee, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela dropped to 3-7 and was charged with five earned runs on six hits while striking out two over 1.2 innings before he departed the game when he landed awkwardly while attempting to field a Brendan Donovan dribbler down the first-base line in the bottom of the second. The injury looked to be significant, and the initial diagnosis of a sprain could mean that a damaged ACL or meniscus might be in play for Senzatela. The MRI will ultimately reveal the extent of Senzatela's injury, but even if he avoids ligament damage to his knee, a trip to the 10-day injured list appears to be a likely outcome.