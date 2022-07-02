Senzatela left Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks with right shoulder inflammation and tightness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela lasted only two innings, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout en route to his fifth loss of the year. Manager Bud Black indicated the Rockies would know more about the right-hander's injury after further evaluation Saturday, which puts him in doubt for his next start. He has a 4.95 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB through 60 innings this year. Senzatela previously missed time with a lower-back strain in May.