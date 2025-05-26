Senzatela (1-9) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Senzatela's day ended midway through the fifth inning when the contest was paused due to inclement weather. The 30-year-old was at 75 pitches when the delay occurred and didn't retake the mound when play resumed. His nine losses are the most in baseball, and no other pitcher has more than seven. He's taken the loss in each of his last six outings and has a 7.89 ERA over 29.1 innings during that stretch. Senzatela is scheduled to face the Mets in New York next weekend.