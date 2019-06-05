Senzatela will start Friday against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela was originally scheduled to start Saturday against the Mets, but he'll instead start Friday's series opener in order to allow Jon Gray an extra day to recover from a blister issue. The right-hander last pitched Sunday against the Blue Jays, so he'll be on his normal amount of rest for Friday's start.

