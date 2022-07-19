Senzatela (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game in Milwaukee.

Senzatela initially appeared on track to make his return from the IL for Colorado's final game before the All-Star break last weekend against the Pirates, but the Rockies ultimately decided he was better off getting some additional recovery time. The right-hander built up to five innings in his rehab start July 12 with Triple-A Albuquerque, so he's not expected to face any limitations as he slots back into Colorado's rotation coming out of the break.