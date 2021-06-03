Senzatela (2-5) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 7.2 innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Senzatela surrendered three doubles, leading to three runs. However, only one run was charged against him due to a fielding error prior to a pair of runs scored in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old has a mediocre 4.47 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP, although eight of his 11 starts have come at Coors Field. He isn't a strong strikeout candidate, posting a low 5.3 K/9. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday in Miami.