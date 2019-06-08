Senzatela (5-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 5-1 victory over the Mets. He failed to strike out a batter.

It wasn't a dominant performance, but the Mets couldn't generate much hard contact off Senzatela aside from Michael Conforto's sixth-inning solo shot. It's his third straight quality start and fifth of the season, and the right-hander will take a 4.95 ERA and 33:25 K:BB through 60 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Cubs.