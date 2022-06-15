Senzatela gave up three earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in a 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.
Senzatela pieced together a quality start against the Guardians despite only racking up four strikeouts. His Whiff% is in the lowest one percentile of all eligible pitchers and he has an abysmal 4.6 K/9 this season which is markedly down from his career 6.0 K/9 number. The problems here cannot be chalked up to Senzatela's notoriously hitter-friendly home park. In 2022, he has a 6.75 ERA on the road. The Rockies continue to trot him out there every five days and so he lines up for his next start versus the Padres on Sunday.
