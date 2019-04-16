Senzatela (1-0) earned the victory over San Diego, yielding just one run over 6.2 innings. He struck out four batters while walking one and allowing six hits, including one homer.

Senzatela wasn't in trouble during the seventh frame -- he had allowed one single in the inning -- but was likely one a pitch limit in his first MLB start of the season. He was strong all night, needing just 83 pitches to earn the win. The lone run scored off a solo shot from Franmil Reyes. Senzatela will look to grab his second win against the Phillies on Sunday.