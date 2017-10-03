Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Struggles continue in September
Senzatela allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 9.2 innings pitched in the month of September.
Senzatela was moved into a relief role for the stretch run, but he did little to cement his status as a sure-fire MLB arm for 2018. After a strong start to the season, the rookie really faded down the stretch, and now he likely faces an uphill battle to even break camp with Colorado in 2018. He'll need to prove his worth during spring training, otherwise he could wind up having to develop further in Triple-A to start next season.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moving to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Fails to complete four innings in fifth loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Denied 11th win by blown save•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Rejoins rotation for Wednesday start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could move back to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Fans five through five in no-decision•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...