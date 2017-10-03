Senzatela allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 9.2 innings pitched in the month of September.

Senzatela was moved into a relief role for the stretch run, but he did little to cement his status as a sure-fire MLB arm for 2018. After a strong start to the season, the rookie really faded down the stretch, and now he likely faces an uphill battle to even break camp with Colorado in 2018. He'll need to prove his worth during spring training, otherwise he could wind up having to develop further in Triple-A to start next season.