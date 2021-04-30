Senzatela allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The righty has struggled as of late, as he threw a whopping 104 pitches in under five innings of work. The 26-year-old saw now has a 5.76 ERA for a Rockies team that has struggled immensely all season. After what many believed to be a breakout year in 2020, Senzatela has regressed in a small sample size in 2021.