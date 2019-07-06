Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Struggles in loss
Senzatela (7-6) was charged with the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks after surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over 4.1 innings.
Senzatela held the Diamondbacks scoreless until the fourth inning, when he gave up two-out, two-run home run to Christian Walker. The fifth inning got even uglier as the right-hander allowed a two-run double to Alex Avila and another homer to Walker. It was a disappointing outing for Senzatela, who lasted lasted seven innings and allowed only one run in his last start against the Diamondbacks. The 24-year-old now owns a 5.32 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 48:41 K:BB over 16 appearances.
