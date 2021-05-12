Senzatela (1-4) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings, taking the loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Senzatela struggled in his first start off the injured list Tuesday. His outing was capped off by a two-run home run by Manny Machado in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old has only two quality starts this season, allowing one run in 14 innings. Excluding those starts, he has a 9.15 ERA in 20.2 innings. In addition, his command is inconsistent as he has a 2:1 K:BB.