Senzatela (3-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres.

Senzatela got off to a shaky start, allowing a hit to three of the first four batters he faced -- including a two-run homer. Things got better from there, though he lost his control when he came back out for the sixth inning as he walked two and also allowed a single and triple. That resulted in the additional runs against him, ruining his otherwise solid outing. Even after this effort, he's maintained a 3.69 ERA with a 33:11 K:BB across 53.2 frames for the season. Senzatela will take his next turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Athletics.