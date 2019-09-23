Senzatela (10-11) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching four innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

Senzatela shut Los Angeles down for four innings before allowing his first run on a homer by opposing pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu leading off the fifth frame. That opened the floodgates for the Dodgers, as the following three batters reached to load the bases and chase Senzatela from the game. Jake McGee then came on in relief and allowed a grand slam to Cody Bellinger, tacking three additional earned runs to Sentazela's ledger. The disappointing outing furthered the 24-year-old's disastrous second half in which he has posted an 11.13 ERA and 2.07 WHIP over eight starts. He'll try to end his season on a positive note when he takes on the Brewers at home on Saturday.