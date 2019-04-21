Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Suffers first loss
Senzatela (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
The 24-year-old ran into major trouble in the fourth, giving up a bases-clearing double. That was after he gave up a run in the third as well. He pitched two more scoreless frames after that, but the damage was already done. Even still, Senzatela is off to a fairly good start at 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA through two starts. He also supports a 1.18 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 12.2 innings. His next outing should be on the road against the Braves on Friday.
