Senzatela was placed on the 15-day injured list with a torn left ACL on Friday.

Senzatela sustained his injury during Thursday's start against the Cardinals, and he underwent an MRI that revealed a torn ACL. The right-hander will be unavailable for the remainder of the 2022 season and has a return timetable of 6-8 months, but the Rockies hope that he'll be available sometime this spring, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Jhoulys Chacin (toe) was reinstated from the 15-day IL on Friday, but it's not yet clear who will take Senzatela's place in the starting rotation.