Senzatela (1-10) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings in a 8-2 loss against the Mets. He struck out two.

Senzatela's nightmare season continued Saturday, with the Mets tagging him for four runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth frame. The right-hander has now suffered seven straight losses, posting an 8.82 ERA and 2.02 WHIP across 33.2 innings. On the year, the 30-year-old owns a 7.14 ERA and 1.98 WHIP over 58 innings, and it's unclear how much longer the Rockies will keep him in the rotation.