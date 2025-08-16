Senzatela (finger) is slated to start Sunday's matchup against Arizona, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Senzatela landed on the injured list due to a finger blister Aug. 2, but he appears to be past that issue and will be activated after a minimum-length absence. The right-hander has really struggled this season, posting a 7.34 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 55:38 K:BB over 103 innings spanning 22 appearances (21 starts), so he won't be a recommended streaming option in his return or likely at any point moving forward.