Senzatela (finger) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in Colorado, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Senzatela landed on the injured list Aug. 2 due to a blister on his pitching hand, but he appears to be past that issue and will be activated after a minimum-length stay on the shelf. The right-hander has struggled this season, posting a 7.34 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 55:38 K:BB over 103 innings spanning 22 appearances (21 starts). He won't be a recommended streaming option in his return or likely at any point moving forward.