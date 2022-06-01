Senzatela (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
The right-hander landed on the shelf May 17 with a lower-back strain, but he'll rejoin Colorado's starting rotation after spending the 15-day minimum on the IL. Through seven starts this season Senzatela has a 4.55 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 29.2 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could be back Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to IL•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Diagnosed with back strain•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Exits start early•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Loses short outing•