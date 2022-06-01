Senzatela (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

The right-hander landed on the shelf May 17 with a lower-back strain, but he'll rejoin Colorado's starting rotation after spending the 15-day minimum on the IL. Through seven starts this season Senzatela has a 4.55 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 29.2 innings.