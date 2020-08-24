Senzatela (3-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out one batter and taking the loss against the Dodgers.
Senzatela's ERA jumped from 2.90 to 3.96 after allowing four homers and six runs against the lethal Dodgers offense. A big chunk of the damage came in the fourth inning with a three-run shot by Enrique Hernandez. Prior to Sunday, Senzatela had allowed just two homers in 31 innings. He'll take the mound at home against the Padres on Friday.
