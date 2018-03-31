Senzatela (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits through 2.2 innings to take the loss against Arizona on Friday.

Senzatela entered in the bottom of the third inning after starter Tyler Anderson surrendered seven runs through just 2.1 frames. It wasn't a great night for Colorado hurlers. Pitching out of the bullpen limits Senzatela's fantasy appeal, but if he returns to the rotation, he could resurface as a matchup-based option. However, it's important to remember that the 23-year-old righty plays half his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field.