Senzatela (3-3) was hit with the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings, striking out two and walking four in Colorado's 2-1 defeat.

Senzatela did a good job limiting the damage despite issuing four walks, but he was ultimately outdueled by Aaron Nola and given his third loss of the season. The right-hander now sports a 4.89 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this season.