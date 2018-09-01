Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes loss despite solid effort
Senzatela (4-5) took the loss against the Padres on Friday, despite a solid outing that saw him give up one earned run on four hits over six innings, strike out four and walk one in the Rockies' 7-0 defeat.
It was a hard-luck loss for the right-hander, who was able to bounce back with a solid line after the Cardinals roughed him up for seven earned in 4.1 innings his last time out. He's now got a 4.88 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 62.2 innings on the season.
