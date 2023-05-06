Senzatela (0-1) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Mets.

Senzatela made his season debut after recovering from an ACL tear. He turned in a solid outing; the 28-year-old threw 44 of 69 pitches for strikes and forced nine whiffs. The only run to score against him was Brandon Nimmo's solo shot in the fourth inning. Senzatela posted a 5.07 ERA across 92.1 frames last season. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next week in Pittsburgh.