Senzatela (3-4) took the loss against Minnesota on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.

Senzatela fell behind by two runs after two innings, and he allowed two more runs in the fifth before exiting. That was more than the Twins needed to claim victory, as a group of five pitchers held Colorado to a single hit in the contest. Senzatela was coming off a strong run of three straight quality starts, but his subpar outing Saturday pushed his season ERA back up to 4.66.