Senzatela (knee) is expected to make his return to the Rockies' rotation sometime in May, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

Senzatela's season was cut short in 2022 after he tore his left ACL in August. Once he fully recovers, the 28-year-old righty figures to reclaim a spot in the back-end of Colorado's rotation. Senzatela held a 5.07 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 92.1 innings last year before tearing his ACL.