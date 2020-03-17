Senzatela spent spring training working on his curveball after employing it more often over his last four starts last season, often to better results, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Until he started throwing his curveball more, Senzatela was lacking a good offspeed pitch, as his changeup had caused 'uncomfortable sensations' along the nerves from his ring finger to his elbow. He's hanging on to hold his rotation slot this spring, and that hold got a little stronger when Peter Lambert got hurt this spring.