Senzatela (knee) threw a bullpen session Friday, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

It's a big step for Senzatela as he continues to work his way back from last August's torn left ACL. The big right-hander is hoping to be ready to rejoin the Rockies' rotation at some point in May, although he still has plenty of hoops to jump through before a timetable for his return becomes clearer.

