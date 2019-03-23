Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Throws bullpen session
Senzatela (foot) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Senzatela has been battling an infected blister on his right heel, casting his availability for Opening Day in serious doubt. With him just getting back on a mound five days before the start of the season, a trip to the injured list seems likely.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Doubtful for Opening Day•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Out with foot infection•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Battling stomach virus•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: In running for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Confirmed as Game 1 starter•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expected to start Game 1 of NLDS•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...