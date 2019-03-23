Senzatela (foot) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Senzatela has been battling an infected blister on his right heel, casting his availability for Opening Day in serious doubt. With him just getting back on a mound five days before the start of the season, a trip to the injured list seems likely.

