Senzatela (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela continues to recover from a minor hamstring strain that he sustained at the beginning of March, and manager Bud Black was impressed with his bullpen session Wednesday. The right-hander is expected to throw in a simulated game in the coming days, and he should progress to Cactus League games after that if all goes well.

More News