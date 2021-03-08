Senzatela (hamstring) threw a "light side" session Sunday with no issues, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela suffered a minor hamstring strain during conditioning drills Monday and is expected to miss two spring starts as a result. However, the team hasn't expressed much concern regarding the injury. If he continues to throw with no issues, the right-hander could be able to return to spring games in the near future.
