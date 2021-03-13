Senzatela (hamstring) threw two innings during a simulated game Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela's recovery has progressed smoothly since he suffered a hamstring strain in early March. He's successfully thrown twice in the past three days and could return to Cactus League games soon. Barring any setbacks, manager Bud Black is hopeful that Senzatela will be able to begin the season in the rotation.
