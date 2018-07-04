Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Tosses seven scoreless innings in win
Senzatela (3-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Giants, allowing three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Senzatela was brilliant in his first big league start since Apr. 27, notching five separate 1-2-3 innings and scattering three singles as he stifled the visitors. He avoided hard contact for the most part, inducing nine groundball outs mixed in with some weak fly balls. Perhaps most importantly, Senzatela was economical with his pitches, needing just 95 to make it through seven frames and thus providing the bullpen with some much-needed rest. Though his previous stint with the club was awful, Senzatela has earned another turn in the rotation for now and is slated to face the Diamondbacks at home this Tuesday.
