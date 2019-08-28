Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Will get another start
Senzatela is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Pirates in Colorado, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After a month-long stint at Triple-A Albuquerque, Senzatela rejoined Colorado last week and started Aug. 25 in St. Louis, giving up six runs on five hits and two walks while failing to escape the second inning. The poor outing normally wouldn't make Senzatela worthy of another turn through the rotation, but the Rockies don't have many alternatives on hand with all of Jon Gray (foot), Kyle Freeland (groin) and German Marquez (arm) all landing on the injured list in the last week. Senzatela can be ignored in just about every fantasy format with a start at hitter-friendly Coors Field coming up next.
