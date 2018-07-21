Senzatela (finger) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies were deciding between Senzatela and Jon Gray to start the final game of their first post-All-Star break series and ultimately opted for the former after he came out of a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday without incident. After dazzling in his first start of the season with the Rockies on July 3 against the Giants with seven shutout innings, Senzatela fell back to earth in his next turn five days later in Seattle, giving up six runs and six innings. Senzatela developed a blister after that outing and missed a turn through the rotation, but it appears the break provided sufficient time for him to recover from the issue.