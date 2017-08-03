Senzatela is expected to remain in the starting rotation moving forward, according to manager Bud Black, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Senzatela tossed three innings of work out of the bullpen during Wednesday's loss against the Mets, allowing just one hit while striking out four. His last start came July 24, where the right-hander was battered around by St. Louis. It sounds as if Black will fit him back into the rotation soon, although there hasn't been word on when Senzatela's next appearance will occur.