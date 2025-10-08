The Rockies plan to keep Senzatela in a relief role next season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela was moved from the rotation to the bullpen in late August after posting a 7.15 ERA and 61:42 K:BB over 112 innings. He was better in a long relief role with a 3.50 ERA and 12:5 K:BB across 18 frames. The Rockies aren't chock full of rotation options, but they appear content to leave Senzatela in a low-leverage relief role in the final season of his five-year, $50.5 million contract.