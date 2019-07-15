Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Wins despite allowing eight runs
Senzatela (8-6) allowed eight runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory against the Reds on Sunday.
It's not often that a starting pitcher can give up eight runs and earn the win, but that's the kind of baseball they've been playing at Coors Field the last couple days. The Rockies and Reds combined to score 45 runs in the final two games of the weekend series. Unfortunately, it's been all too common for Senzatela to give up his fair share of runs this season. This was his fifth outing of the year where he allowed at least seven runs, and yet Senzatela has a winning record. His other numbers, though, are ugly -- 5.79 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 52 strikeouts with 43 walks in 91.2 innings this season. Senzatela is scheduled to pitch again Friday at the Yankees.
