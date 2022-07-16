Senzatela (shoulder) won't start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Senzatela was initially expected to return to start the Rockies' final game ahead of the All-Star break, but Austin Gomber will draw the start instead. The right-hander will presumably get some extra rest during the team's layoff but will likely be able to return shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Sharp in rehab start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scheduled for rehab start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lands on IL•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: MRI comes back clean•