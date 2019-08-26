Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Yanked in second inning
Senzatela (8-8) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out one batter and taking the loss against St. Louis.
Senzatela allowed six runs and failed to get out of the second inning for the second straight outing with his last MLB action coming on July 20. His ERA shot up to 6.75 with an unsightly 54:47 K:BB over 94.2 innings. If he gets another turn in the rotation, he'll face the Pirates at home Friday.
