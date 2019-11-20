Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Contract selected by Rockies
Goudeau was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Goudeau recorded a 2.07 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP over 78.1 innings last season with Double-A Hartford. The right-hander has limited experience at the Triple-A level, but he will likely need to show more dominance over upper-level talent in the minors before he makes his major-league debut. Goudeau's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.
