Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Heads to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque on March 10.
Though he'll have to wait until at least later in the 2020 season to make his MLB debut, Goudeau's breakout campaign at Double-A Hartford in 2019 was enough to earn him a spot on the 40-man roster over the winter. He'll be rewarded with a move up to the Pacific Coast League after accruing a 2.07 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 91:12 K:BB over 78.1 frames with Hartford last season.
