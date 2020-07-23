Goudeau was named to the Rockies' 30-man roster Thursday.
Goudeau wasn't expected to begin the season in the majors after spring training ended, but he'll get a spot in the bullpen to begin the season with Scott Oberg (back) beginning the year on the injured list. Goudeau was dominant with Double-A Albuquerque last season, posting a 2.07 ERA, 0.92 ERA and 91:12 K:BB over 78.1 innings. Despite his effective play in the minors, the right-hander will likely pitch in lower-leverage situations for the Rockies.